Later on, after Aidan has left, Eva will discover that Aidan has purposefully left her engagement behind on the coffee table.

By Wednesday, Eva will be seen toying with the ring, hoping that it's a sign Aidan wants to try again. But little does she realise that, at that very moment, Johnny is finding his son's lifeless body at his flat.

Speaking this week about the neighbourhood not being able to spot the warning sigs that Aidan had hit rock bottom, actor Shayne Ward said:

“It isn’t always possible to spot when a person is struggling to cope with life. But everybody is going to be thinking, ‘were there any tell tale signs that Aidan was feeling suicidal?’

"You can’t pin it down to one particular thing that’s happened to him over the years – he’s cheated, he’s lost people their jobs, he’s had a hard relationship with his dad and he’s always been quite troubled. But it isn’t always possible to spot a person who’s struggling to cope with life.”

