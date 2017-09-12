But the wind will be taken out of her sails when - on the morning of the nuptials - a contrite Aidan reveals that he's been unfaithful.

Making the decision to still go ahead with the wedding, Eva is oblivious to the fact that Maria has snuck into the venue. Cue a last-minute gatecrashing of the ceremony that sees Maria denounce the whole event as "a sham".

With Aidan having already come clean, is Maria too late to call a halt to proceedings? Or has she got more surprises up her sleeve?

