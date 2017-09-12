Coronation Street: Aidan makes big wedding day confession to Eva
Will the ceremony still go ahead?
Aidan Connor will jeopardise his own wedding day on Coronation Street next week when he confesses his infidelity to Eva Price.
Corrie fans have already seen Eva decide to wreak revenge on her fiancé after discovering that he'd been having an affair with Maria.
But the wind will be taken out of her sails when - on the morning of the nuptials - a contrite Aidan reveals that he's been unfaithful.
Making the decision to still go ahead with the wedding, Eva is oblivious to the fact that Maria has snuck into the venue. Cue a last-minute gatecrashing of the ceremony that sees Maria denounce the whole event as "a sham".
With Aidan having already come clean, is Maria too late to call a halt to proceedings? Or has she got more surprises up her sleeve?
You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Coronation Street below
And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.