Monday's double bill also saw the Connors open a letter in Aidan's handwriting addressed to Johnny. After the words "I'm sorry, Aidan" were read aloud, Carla started to blame herself for pressuring her brother to donate a kidney.

But Johnny pointed out that the letter was written earlier and, if anything, the donor op caused Aidan to delay his plans.

Wednesday's episodes of Coronation Street will see Michelle reveal the contents of Aidan's will to the Connor women - a move that leads to her, Jenny and Carla consulting Adam over what their next move should be.

In other news, Liz spots that Johnny needs a shoulder to cry on and invites him to the back room of the Rovers, where the Connor family patriarch eventually breaks down.

Johnny will be seen telling Liz how Jenny is getting on his nerves and that he hates himself for failing his own son.

So will Liz end up providing more than just a shoulder for Johnny to cry on? And is Alya really destined to seize control at the factory and make an enemy of the Connors in the process?

