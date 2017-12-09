And the situation gets even worse when Rosie hands Adam a letter written by Todd and meant for Billy that reveals he's done a disappearing act with Summer until the heat dies down.

Convinced that it's proof Todd knew of Billy's part in Susan's death, Adam's furious and sets fire to the letter, determined that Billy will never read it.

Not knowing who he can trust and feeling a massive sense of betrayal, Adam then resorts to a potentially to downing a potentially lethal mixture of painkillers and whisky.

Scenes to be shown on Boxing Day see Daniel returning home to find a semi-conscious Adam on the floor. But will he able to save him? Or is Adam set to meet his maker before we get to the end of 2017?

