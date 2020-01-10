"In April we discover something about her ‘lost weekend’, where she went missing during her breakdown, that we haven’t known previously," reveals the show boss. "This provides a real bump in the road for her and boyfriend Peter Barlow – ultimately he forgives her and they will survive, but it plants a seed of friction between them.”

After a decade of a tumultuous on-and-off, occasionally destructive, romance, troubled souls Carla and Peter are in a good place for once, and their legion of fans will be pleased to hear MacLeod intends to keep it that way - for now, at least.

"They are our Taylor and Burton," he smiles. "Will they be together in 10 years' time? Who knows? But I don't see them splitting up in the foreseeable future. What they are about to face is interesting as it occurred during a time when Carla wasn't in possession of her mental health.

"Following Carla's mental health story I’ve got an appetite to see her back in the saddle. We needed to have a period where she looked after self, rather than run a business like the ball-breaking go-getter we know she can be. Now I'd like to see her regain her status as Queen of the cobbles."

