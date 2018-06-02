The category is one of only four public-voted awards, and follows Fallon's success in the also-public voted National Television Award for Serial Drama Performance.

Fallon beat fellow Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley (Eva Price), along with EastEnders' Lacey Turner (Stacey Fowler), Emmerdale's Emma Atkins (Charity Dingle) and Hollyoaks' Anna Passey (Sienna Blake) to the coveted trophy, won last year by Emmerdale's Charlotte Bellamy (Laurel Thomas).

The British Soap Awards were held tonight, Saturday 2 June, at London's Hackney Empire, and were broadcast live for the first time in the event's 20 year history.