"I'd love for Anna Windass to come back," North tells RadioTimes.com. "I was texting Debbie Rush, who played her, last week. I think she's busy and off doing other things right now, but I did say to her: 'Get yourself back here!'

"She needs to, Gary's got so much going on his mum should be there. And she's missing out on another grandchild!"

Longchambon reckons her alter ego's other half would be forced to curb his gangster ways if the feisty matriarch made a comeback.

More like this

"I don't think Gary would misbehave as much if Anna was around," she laughs. "Although the rate he's going he'd probably end up killing her! Perhaps it's a good job she's around. Stay away, Anna, stay safe!"

Rush left the cast in January 2018 after almost a decade in the role. She was framed by arch-enemy Pat Phelan for GBH, but once the truth was exposed about the murderous builder she was freed and made a brief return six months later when she finally finished off her nemesis by stabbing him to death.

So the door is definitely open, and at the time the actress hinted she would consider a return to explore the impact of her killing Phelan. "Coming back six months after I left was so lovely, to the point where I started to think I shouldn’t have gone in the first place. Time really changed the character, you saw it over the years after Phelan made her sleep with him.

“If she ever made a return again, you would definitely see a different Anna.”

Please come home, Mrs Windass, and give your son a clip round the ear…

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.