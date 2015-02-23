Recent episodes of the ITV soap have seen pregnant schoolgirl Faye confiding in best friend Craig that she's expecting a baby and opting not to tell mum Anna. But Anna has been facing problems of her own thanks to the reappearance of partner Owen's ex-wife Linda. So what will Faye's big news mean for Anna and Owen's future?

"They've been through so much recently and their relationship is under strain with the whole Gary and Roy situation, and then with Linda coming on the scene and Anna finding out about Owen's lies. I think what happens with Faye may well put Anna and Owen under even more pressure."

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's drama on Coronation Street below.

More like this

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and gossip.