Anna to be left "devastated" by Faye's pregnancy secret, says Coronation Street star Debbie Rush
"She will blame herself to a certain extent, certainly for not noticing that something serious was going on"
Faye Windass's baby bombshell is to put great strain on adoptive mum Anna when she finally discovers the truth, says Coronation Street actress Debbie Rush.
"Anna will be absolutely gobsmacked. She will be stunned," says Rush. "There'll be a mixture of feelings - she'll be devastated that Faye didn't think she could tell her about something this huge. And Anna will blame herself to a certain extent, certainly for not noticing that something serious was going on. She'll worry that everything else that has been going on with Linda and Owen and Gary has meant that she's maybe taken her eye off Faye."
Recent episodes of the ITV soap have seen pregnant schoolgirl Faye confiding in best friend Craig that she's expecting a baby and opting not to tell mum Anna. But Anna has been facing problems of her own thanks to the reappearance of partner Owen's ex-wife Linda. So what will Faye's big news mean for Anna and Owen's future?
"They've been through so much recently and their relationship is under strain with the whole Gary and Roy situation, and then with Linda coming on the scene and Anna finding out about Owen's lies. I think what happens with Faye may well put Anna and Owen under even more pressure."
You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's drama on Coronation Street below.
