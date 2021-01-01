Coronation Street 2021 preview: 12 spoilers for the year ahead

Following the triumphant 60th anniversary celebrations and culmination of the coercive abuse storyline, Coronation Street has huge plans to top all that in 2021 with a massive dollop of drama set to hit the screen.

Corrie producer Iain MacLeod shares 12 massive storyline spoilers for the 12 months ahead – kicking off with the surprise return of Geoff Metcalfe (Ian Bartholomew)! And you thought you’d seen the last of him…

Evil Geoff returns

Yasmeen Metcalfe (Shelley King) fighting back against her husband’s abuse was the biggest story of 2020, culminating in evil Geoff’s death – but he’s set to make a shock comeback in 2021! “You will see Geoff again but he’s not back from the dead. It’s a richly psychological place Yasmeen finds herself in, Geoff’s shadow will remain over her and we actually see him again through some dramatic devices over the new year. Geoff’s first wife Elaine Jones (Paula Wilcox) will be a ray of light and help Yasmeen through this, providing some lighter stuff alongside the heartbreaking drama.”

Faye’s attack covered up

Who attacked Adam Barlow (Samuel Robertson) was one big bluff, as it was revealed on New Year’s Eve he wasn’t the intended target, and the repercussions will be massive. “It was a case of mistaken identity – Faye Windass (Ellie Leach) thought it was Ray Crosby (Mark Frost) and bashed him as punishment for his assault. She knows she’s done something terrible and feels huge guilt, but her loved ones want to protect her and for this troubled young girl to know she was the victim.”

Gary turns hero – for now

Stepping up for his little sister, viewers will see a new side to bad boy Gary Windass (Mikey North), who MacLeod assures us is going nowhere. “Gary is capable of dark things but is not a Richard Hillman, dead-eyed murderer. He killed Rick to protect his family. I like that he’s morally complicated, his efforts to save Faye is a great example, and he tries to claw his way back up the slippery moral slope. I’m enjoying Gary and am in no no hurry to say goodbye to the character.”

Net closes in on Ray

Rascal Ray becomes more determined than ever to destroy the street in 2021 as the sleazy businessman becomes even more dangerous. “His ruthlessness and sexual predation reach fever pitch. Ray is desperate for his development deal to go through, if it goes wrong it’s curtains for him. Abi Franklin (Sally Carman) takes him on again, then Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) and Kevin Webster (Michael Le Vell) end up in the crosshairs of a power struggle that has life and death jeopardy.”

Peter gives up on life

Betrayed by Carla Connor (Alison King), Peter Barlow (Chris Gascoyne) has risked his life by hitting the bottle and starts 2021 being told by doctors he’s one drink away from death. “This the biggest test for Peter personally, who hits an all-time low. He needs to decide if he wants to proceed with treatment and essentially chooses a course that is like a slow suicide, which horrifies his family. It’s hugely emotional, can the Barlows and Carla convince him that he wants to live? Carla must do something that will make Peter hate her for a while in order to save him. This is the couple’s last ‘trial by fire’ and they will come out stronger.”

Ed’s brother Ronnie causes chaos

There are two new members of the Bailey family being introduced – Michael Bailey (Ryan Russell) and Grace Vickers’ (Kate Spencer) baby, which arrives prematurely, and Ronnie, brother of Ed Bailey (Trevor Michael Georges). “He’s a massive injection of chaos, energy and humour, a real Jack-the-lad who turns the family’s cosy life on its head. Ronnie reminds me of Danny Baldwin, ruthless but charming, and arrives with a secret that explodes at the worst possible time.”

Leanne and Simon in danger

She’s still processing Oliver’s death, but 2021 presents a brand new challenge for Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) as she fights to save her other son Simon Barlow (Alex Bain). “Driven by grief, Simon gets into an inescapable situation and Leanne must do all she can to defend him. This draws in Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) and Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan), collides into Peter and Carla’s story and brings in a blast from the past for Rita Tanner (Barbara Knox). It starts small but turns into a colossal, high-octane thriller, ending in the place you least expect it. This is the storyline that’s exciting me the most for this year.”

Daisy’s dark side

With Johnny Connor (Richard Hawley) in prison for his historic crimes, lonely landlady Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) will need the support of newly-arrived stepdaughter Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan), who may not be all she seems… “Daisy plays the Iago role, whispering in Jenny’s ear, pitting her against her husband. It’s mischievous and manipulative, and fun! We’ll also explore Johnny’s MS a bit deeper, examining how he copes with it in prison and beyond.”

New love for Nina

The goth niece of Roy Cropper (David Neilson) serves up sly one-liners along with the bacon butties at the cafe, and fans will be seeing more of her in 2021. “Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher) is unlike any other character and there is a love story ahead for her that will be pleasantly surprising. It turns into a massive issue-led story in terms of tolerance of minorities and people in sub cultures who look, and feel, different to the rest of society. This involves Roy, Abi and Kevin and becomes a huge, emotive community story.”

Asha’s new ordeal

MacLeod has his eye on Weatherfield’s next generation as the street’s teens take centre stage, starting with Asha Alahan (Tanisha Gorey) off the back of her online sex shame plot. “Asha’s boyfriend Corey Brent (Maximus Evans) will reveal himself to be as unpleasant as we have probably expected. I think she’s fabulous and all the teens, along with Aadi Alahan (Adam Hussain) and Kelly Neelan (Millie Gibson), provide us with huge stories that build a great foundation for our stars of the future.”

Todd loses everything

Toxic Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) goes to drastic lengths to win back Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) from Paul Foreman (Peter Ash), not realising any victory will be bittersweet and short-lived. “Todd gets what he wants, but how he does so will be his undoing. His deceit comes to light later in 2021 in an explosive way and he’ll lose everything again, but he is Teflon and will get back up. Todd starts working in the undertakers’ with George Shuttleworth (Tony Maudsley), it’s a brilliant double act as they’re so opposite to each other. Todd has the capacity as a villain to be funny and enjoyable, so there will be humour while he does bad stuff!”

Sean crosses the line

Keen to make up for lost time, Sean Tully (Antony Cotton) wants to prove himself as a father – though there will be a price to pay. “Dylan Wilson (Liam McCheyne) returns for a longer stint soon and we’ll see good and bad sides of Sean as he attempts to get his life in order to raise his son as a single dad. Sean makes morally questionable decisions to give Dylan a proper home and spoil him to make up for his past absence. After COVID there are a lot of people with money troubles who will empathise with his plight at first, but to what extent to the ends justify the means? He won’t be doing anything criminal, but will be sucked into something damaging that affects the relationship with his neighbours.”

