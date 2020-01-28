News of his passing at the age of 77 came via a funeral home in Las Vegas, where he moved to after leaving the ITV programme in 1978.

His character in Coronation Street died on-screen in 2005, when he returned to the show for a six-week storyline which saw him lose a battle with lung cancer.

A Coronation Street spokeswoman said: "His portrayal of Deirdre's first husband Ray Langton in the 1970s made him a part of Coronation Street history.

"We were delighted when he returned to the role in 1997 for a special DVD set in Vegas and again back in 2005 when Ray turned up on the cobbles to visit Deirdre and his daughter Tracy.

"We would like to extend our sympathies to his family and friends at this sad time."

