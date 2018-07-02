The BBC and ITV have confirmed their schedules for tonight, with EastEnders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale all now set to be shown. Uncertainty as to which broadcaster would be showing World Cup football meant that some soaps were in danger of being shunted from their usual timeslots. But Monday's schedule now looks set to play out as follows:

7.00pm Emmerdale (ITV - 60-minute episode)

Cain tells a shocked Debbie that Ross wants him to hand over half the garage or he'll go to the police. A tipsy David and Maya get close and are about to kiss when they are interrupted by Dr Kavanagh. Daz, meanwhile, worries about getting hold of the ransom money.