Vanessa Lytton returns to Casualty as Leslie Ash reprises role

Leslie Ash will return to Holby City Hospital this summer for a special guest appearance in Casualty, reprising the role of villainous character Vanessa Lytton.

Advertisement

Lytton made her debut on sister-show Holby City back in October 2009, sticking around for a six-month storyline that saw her cause a stir in the powerful position of Chief Executive Officer.

Ash said: “I’m thrilled to be joining the Casualty team for this episode and stepping back into Vanessa Lytton’s shoes. It’s been a few years since she graced the wards of Holby City hospital and I’m excited for viewers to see what’s in store for her.”

Advertisement

More to follow…