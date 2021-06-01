The Radio Times logo
  4. Vanessa Lytton returns to Casualty as Leslie Ash reprises role

Vanessa Lytton returns to Casualty as Leslie Ash reprises role

But will she cause more trouble for the hospital staff?

Leslie Ash plays Vanessa Lytton in Casualty

Leslie Ash will return to Holby City Hospital this summer for a special guest appearance in Casualty, reprising the role of villainous character Vanessa Lytton.

Lytton made her debut on sister-show Holby City back in October 2009, sticking around for a six-month storyline that saw her cause a stir in the powerful position of Chief Executive Officer.

Ash said: “I’m thrilled to be joining the Casualty team for this episode and stepping back into Vanessa Lytton’s shoes. It’s been a few years since she graced the wards of Holby City hospital and I’m excited for viewers to see what’s in store for her.”

More to follow…

