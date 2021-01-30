Terror on the Casualty wards as Jacob finds his life in danger

A dangerous situation looks set to unfold over on Casualty as Holby General finds itself with a suicide bomber on the wards.

Advertisement

It is Jacob Masters (Charles Venn) that finds himself in the thick of it when the situation unfolds after he comes across someone named Roy – a man with an axe to grind against the hospital with Jacob in particular at the top of his list of people to target.

It turns out that Jacob was looking after his wife a few weeks prior and following her death, a desperate and grieving Roy wants to make sure that someone pays for taking her away from him.

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Jacob is soon under an incredible amount of pressure as he works to talk Roy down from doing the unthinkable while making sure that the hospital is evacuated in case a fatal blast goes off. As Jacob tries to explain what killed Roy’s wife, a nasty, rare, bacterial infection that took them all by surprise, will he succeed in saving Holby General from what could be a deadly turn of events?

The shocking scenes come right when Jacob is trying to work out whether his relationship with Connie Beauchamp (Amanda Mealing) is worth fighting for when the two come to blows after she starts to withdraw from him after spotting him in conversation with another woman.

Casualty returned to BBC One a few weeks ago with its first episode since taking a break due to COVID. It proved to be a devastating episode with fans having to say goodbye to the beloved Noel Garcia (Tony Marshall) who became a victim of the pandemic.

The episode was praised by viewers for its hard-hitting and realistic portrayal of what life is like for our NHS workers as they battle to keep their influx of patients alive.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Casualty page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.