Casualty confirms new air date for missing 'shooting' episode

The 80-minute special, titled Wednesday's Child, was originally meant for release on 11th June, but was temporarily removed from the broadcaster's schedule.

The BBC has confirmed that an upcoming Casualty episode featuring a school shooting will now air on 18th June 2022 , following a delay due to the tragic events at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

"In light of recent tragic news events, we are reviewing the episode of Casualty due to transmit on 11th June on BBC One," the BBC told Digital Spy in a statement at the time, referring to the recent Uvalde school massacre.

The Casualty episode will see Ollie Hide (Harry Collett) become "involve[d]... in a school shooting", after he began exhibiting worrying behaviour earlier in the season and appeared to be plotting something with friend Rob (Noah Valentine).

Harry Collett as Ollie in Casualty BBC

The original synopsis for the episode (prior to its removal) read: "David must come to terms with Ollie's involvement in a school shooting, and a patient from Paul's past pushes him to be honest with Robyn."

A different episode will air tomorrow night (11th June) instead, and will focus on Rash and Paige.

The synopsis reads: "Rash (Neet Mohan) helps a father reconnect with his disaffected teenager while struggling to do the right thing for Paige (Shalisha James-Davis). Meanwhile, Robyn (Amanda Henderson) steps up to help Marty (Shaheen Jafargholi) and Adi (Raj Bajaj) with their surrogacy."

Casualty airs on Saturday (11th June) at 9:20pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated Casualty page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

