After Ngozi, who is an alcoholic, relapsed ahead of their flight and suffered a head injury at the airport, the instalment ended with the team trying to revive her at the hospital.

Casualty chapter Supply and Demand comprised the final four episodes of season 39 and the first eight episodes of season 40.

So, wondering when season 40 is set to resume? Read on for everything we know so far.

When will Casualty return?

The BBC has confirmed Casualty is set to return at the end of the year.

The show may be taking a break for the foreseeable, but the BBC previously gave fans a taste of what they can expect when the show comes back, with a clip (below) giving viewers a look at brave rescues, heartbreak, violence and new additions to the cast.

The BBC also previously confirmed a huge change for the drama series ahead of season 40, with the broadcaster revealing back in May that the show is set to move away from the fictional city of Holby to a setting in Wales.

A BBC document stated at the time: "We are asking tenderers to include [an] authentic representation of Wales and reflect the reality of the Welsh NHS.

"This is not about radical change of the show, although the move to Welsh portrayal will mean a new fictional hospital based in Wales, and tenderers will need to address this core change in their editorial pitch to the evaluation panel.

"The successful tenderer will need to be able to demonstrate how to incorporate Welsh portrayal and maintain familiarity at the same time."

The BBC added: "The move to Wales will present opportunities for new cast members, but we would expect much-loved characters to remain part of the editorial shift to the location of the new Welsh hospital."

Casualty will return to BBC One and iPlayer at the end of 2025. Previous episodes are available to stream on iPlayer now.

