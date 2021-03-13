Casualty’s Iain Dean makes return in Spring 2021 trailer

A new trailer has teased some major new developments for Casualty – including a first-look at Iain Dean’s return to the long-running medical drama.

Iain, who is played by Michael Stevenson, has been absent from the show for two years, and he makes his return towards the beginning of the Spring trailer, as he greets Jan (Di Botcher) at a rather inopportune moment.

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!'

It looks like there won’t be much time for him to gently settle back into the role, with the teaser hinting at a dramatic new storyline as he catches Jan in the act of committing an illegal act to protect her son Ross.

“You need to tell me exactly what’s going on, because I’m not sure I can keep quiet about this,” he says, while he is later seen telling Ross: “You need to stop this now before she cracks and you both end up in big trouble.”

As if that wasn’t dramatic enough, the trailer also hints at various other new storylines, including developments in the relationship between Fenisha (Olivia D’Lima) and Ethan (George Rainsford) as well as trouble for Grace (Emily Carey) and Ollie (Harry Collett).

Meanwhile, Iain isn’t the only character returning to the drama after an absence, with the trailer also revealing a glimpse of Rick Warden as Ciaran Coulson – taking over as the department’s Clinical Lead following the departure of Connie (Amanda Mealing).

At the very end of the trailer, Ciaran arrives on the scene and declares, with a certain degree of menace: “You know it’s always such a pleasure coming here. Really it is.” Uh oh…

