Ray and Hayley duo David Neilson and Julie Hesmondhalgh picked up the British Soap Award for Best On-Screen Partnership at last night's ceremony at London's Hackney Empire - and you can see their acceptance speech right here.

Hesmondhalgh, who exited Coronation Street back in January, commented that their partnership had "been really special", while Neilson called his former co-star his "best friend".