British Soap Awards: watch Corrie's Julie Hesmondhalgh and David Neilson give their winners' speech
The pair picked up the prize for Best On-Screen Partnership at the ceremony in London last night
Ray and Hayley duo David Neilson and Julie Hesmondhalgh picked up the British Soap Award for Best On-Screen Partnership at last night's ceremony at London's Hackney Empire - and you can see their acceptance speech right here.
Hesmondhalgh, who exited Coronation Street back in January, commented that their partnership had "been really special", while Neilson called his former co-star his "best friend".
Speaking to RadioTimes.com earlier in the evening on the red carpet, Julie Hesmondhalgh said of this year's BSAs: "This is Roy and Hayley's last hurrah, which feels bittersweet. It's been lovely seeing all the old gang again and they always make me feel like I'm still completely part of it. But it is tinged with a bit of sadness because next year I'll just be watching from my settee."
The British Soap Awards are on ITV tonight at 8.15pm.