And in a further change, voting for Best Actor and Best Actress will now be split between a panel and public vote. Further details of other nominations will be released later in the process and first-round voting is now open at the event's official website until midday on Tuesday 21 April.

Last year's event saw Hollyoaks take the prize for Best British Soap, although the departure of Julie Hesmondhalgh from Coronation Street scooped the lion's share of prizes at London's Hackney Empire. Among the prizes for Hayley's death were Best Actress for Hesmondhalgh herself, Best Actor for screen husband David Neilson (who plays Roy Cropper) and recognition for Storyline and Single Episode.

This year's British Soap Awards will be taking place in Manchester on Saturday 16 May.

Best Actor

Simon Gregson (Steve McDonald, Coronation Street)

David Neilson (Roy Cropper, Coronation Street)

Jack P Shepherd (David Platt, Coronation Street)

Owen Brenman (Heston Carter, Doctors)

Adrian Lewis Morgan (Jimmi Clay, Doctors)

Ian Midlane (Al Haskey, Doctors)

Danny Dyer (Mick Carter, EastEnders)

Rudolph Walker (Patrick Trueman, EastEnders)

Adam Woodyatt (Ian Beale, EastEnders)

Kelvin Fletcher (Andy Sugden, Emmerdale)

Danny Miller (Aaron Livesy, Emmerdale)

Michael Parr (Ross Barton, Emmerdale)

Charlie Clapham (Freddie Roscoe, Hollyoaks)

Kieron Richardson (Ste Hay, Hollyoaks)

Ashley Taylor Dawson (Darren Osborne, Hollyoaks)

Best Actress

Alison King (Carla Connor, Coronation Street)

Kym Marsh (Michelle Connor, Coronation Street)

Debbie Rush (Anna Windass, Coronation Street)

Elisabeth Dermot Walsh (Zara Carmichael, Doctors)

Lorna Laidlaw (Mrs Tembe, Doctors)

Jessica Regan (Niamh Donoghue, Doctors)

Laurie Brett (Jane Beale, EastEnders)

Kellie Bright (Linda Carter, EastEnders)

Jessie Wallace (Kat Moon, EastEnders)

Natalie Anderson (Alicia Metcalfe, Emmerdale)

Charlotte Bellamy (Laurel Dingle, Emmerdale)

Verity Rushworth (Donna Windsor, Emmerdale)

Alex Fletcher (Diane O'Connor, Hollyoaks)

Jennifer Metcalfe (Mercedes McQueen, Hollyoaks)

Nikki Sanderson (Maxine Minniver, Hollyoaks)

Best British Soap

Coronation Street

Doctors

EastEnders

Emmerdale

Hollyoaks