Neighbours is set to resume filming within days

Production on Neighbours is set to resume within days – little over a month after the Australian soap halted filming as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

The country’s handling of the pandemic will reportedly make it possible to begin shooting again, although a number of social distancing measures will still be in place – with actors made to look closer together due to camera trickery.

A range of other restrictions will also remain, with no hand-holding or kissing to feature in any scenes, and reduced make-up for the cast.

On the current broadcasting schedule, the soap was reportedly set to run out of episodes to air in Australia in mid-June – with Australian broadcasters not having rationed episodes in the same way that Channel 5 has in the UK.

Speaking to ABC AU Fremantle Media’s chief executive Chris-Oliver Taylor said, “It’s going to look a bit odd. [But] Neighbours is a show that can get away with it.

“We employ hundreds of staff who want to work and feel they can. It’s important we continue to produce a show that reaches millions of people in the UK and a significant audience in Australia.”

Last week, Channel 5 announced that it is set to up the number of new episodes it airs of the soap from two to three per week, having reduced the number of new instalments from the usual five some weeks earlier.

It is not yet clear how quickly the return to filming will affect the scheduling pattern in the UK.

