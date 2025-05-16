At around 10:30pm last night, there were nearly 30,000 people reporting problems with Sky, according to Downdetector.

The issues relate to being unable to watch live TV shows, with the service continuing to crash, as well as Sky Q boxes appearing not to being working despite being connected to the internet.

Currently, some users are being shown the Sky Q message that reads: "You can’t watch TV at the moment due to a connectivity problem."

Now, Sky has responded to customers on X with a fix, although some people are saying that their boxes still aren't working.

Has Sky responded to its Sky TV issues?

Yes, Sky has responded to customers via X with some advice on how to fix their Sky Q connectivity issues.

Posting on X this morning, the official Sky account wrote: "We are aware of some technical issues overnight that led to Sky Q boxes to go into standby mode. Our technical team worked quickly to investigate and restore service.

"If your Sky Q box is still stuck in standby please switch off your Sky Q box at the power socket for 30 seconds and back on again which will restore service. We’re sorry for any inconvenience caused."

Is there anything else you can do at home to fix your Sky TV?

As of now, Sky is recommending to switch off your Sky Q box for 30 seconds and then turn it back on again. However, many customers have since responded to the Sky Help Team to say that their advice hasn't been working.

Other general recommendations include checking your Wi-Fi connection and possibly reconnecting to it, as well as updating your Sky Q box in case of any new service updates.

Some users have responded to the Sky Help Team on X to voice their concerns over the outage, with the team telling some users to direct message them so they can advise further.

How can you report your outage issues to Sky?

As of now, plenty of disgruntled customers are voicing their concerns over on X and messaging the Sky Help Team.

You can also call Sky on 03337593848, message Sky via its messaging service (which is open from 8:30am to 7:30pm every day) or submit an online complaint.

Alternatively, if you would prefer to write to the company, you can send a letter to: Customer Complaints, Sky Subscriber Services Ltd, PO Box 43, Livingston, EH54 7DD.

