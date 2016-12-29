“Because of circumstances, the time aberration in episode 209 is George Lucas quits film school,” executive producer Marc Guggenheim explained.

“As a result, he never makes Star Wars or Raiders of the Lost Ark. As a result, Ray, who became an engineer because of Star Wars, and Nate, who became a historian because of Raiders, slowly start to lose their brilliance, because those things that inspired them to become who they are didn’t exist.”

He added: “We were watching a cut of it, and I said to Greg [Berlanti] that 209 is either going to be the episode where we’ll say that the show found a new gear in terms of how zany it can be, or it’s the episode that’s going to get us all fired.”

More like this

Fingers crossed that people love revisiting this bit of Star Wars history as much as they have Rogue One, then.

Advertisement

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow will return on Tuesday 24th January on US network The CW, and to UK TV at a later date