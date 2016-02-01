The Doctor has been locked up by the Orient Express's captain, Quell, but after an oblique tip-off from Perkins he discovers an unusual escape route – by going outside the train...

According to Perkins, the train is surrounded by a "permanent air corridor" which allows the window cleaners to do their jobs without being sucked away into the vacuum of space.

"Around the whole train," says Perkins. "Held there by force fields. Thirty to forty foot high on the roof. But it’s still there on the sides. Seven foot or so out. The window cleaners use it. Quite a sight."

He also happens to mention that the door to the exit ramp has a broken latch... The Doctor has found his escape route and, if the scene had been kept in, we would have been treated to the following striking image...

THE DOCTOR walking impossibly on the side of the train! Gravity is obviously set to make any surface ‘down’. Dynamic hero shot as he strides toward the engine. A man on a mission.

In the end it was decided that the passage didn't really advance the plot. But while cutting it out sounds like the right decision, it will leave many fans wondering whether the sight of the Doctor, striding along the side of a train as it hurtles through space, might just be one of the best Doctor Who scenes that never was...