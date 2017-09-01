You could be a script editor for Jodie Whittaker's first series of Doctor Who
...If you fit the job description
Do you want a chance to shape the future of Jodie Whittaker's Doctor Who? The BBC is looking for a script editor to join the sci-fi show for the next series as the Thirteenth Doctor begins her adventure.
The ad calls for applicants with "previous experience of script editing a large scale drama series", which probably rules most of us out. But still: dream job.
"An excellent understanding of all aspects of screenwriting, including premise, story, structure and character and an ability to apply this knowledge to working situations with writers, as well as experience of working with writers under pressure are essential for this role," the job listing continues.
The job is for 12 months, is based in BBC Studios in Cardiff, and the successful candidate will report to co-executive producers – Chris Chibnall and Matt Strevens.
Oh, and one other thing: you haven't got long. The deadline is in two days, so get cracking!