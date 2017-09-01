"An excellent understanding of all aspects of screenwriting, including premise, story, structure and character and an ability to apply this knowledge to working situations with writers, as well as experience of working with writers under pressure are essential for this role," the job listing continues.

The job is for 12 months, is based in BBC Studios in Cardiff, and the successful candidate will report to co-executive producers – Chris Chibnall and Matt Strevens.

Advertisement

Oh, and one other thing: you haven't got long. The deadline is in two days, so get cracking!