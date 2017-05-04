The bot is voiced by Twelfth Doctor Peter Capaldi and the game was written by Joe Lidster of Torchwood and The Sarah Jane Adventures. Watch the trailer below...

Players can chat to the Doctor directly while he sets them challenges that "can only be solved by the best companions", according to the official Doctor Who website. You can check here if it has launched in your area – and read the guide on how to launch the bot on Skype.

"The Saviour of Time includes challenges, logic puzzles, and quizzes, revolving around the search for a mysterious artefact known as the Key To Time.

"Scattered throughout time and space, users must locate all six segments of the Key and restore it, in order to save the Universe."