And the series opener was also when we first realised that the pianola in the saloon was plink-plonking out 20th century hits, with Sound Garden's Black Hole Sun clearly audible during one scene.

But there was something particularly amusing (and surprising) about hearing a honky-tonk piano version of Radiohead's No Surprises in episode two.

Maybe it was the juxtaposition of Thom Yorke's melancholy song of isolation – "I'll take a quiet life... no alarms, no surprises" – with a thronging Wild West watering hole where the guests are looking to gratify their lust for adventure.

No surprises? Westworld is full of them. And there are plenty more to come – on the pianola and everywhere else...

Westworld is on Tuesdays at 9pm on Sky Atlantic