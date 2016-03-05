As well as its snazzy exterior, the machine also boasts different Doctors on its buttons, meaning that you can push Tom Baker for a tin of Mountain Dew, David Tennant for Pepsi, Christopher Eccleston for Coca Cola, Paul McGann for Diet Coke (one wonders if they were being satirical there) and Matt Smith for Sprite.

While it’s assumed that this is currently the only Tardis vending machine in existence, we hope it won’t be long before BBC Worldwide starts churning them out over here in the UK.

Sadly there’s no word on whether thirsty Epic Comics patrons hear that iconic Tardis roar as their drinks tumble through the machine’s innards, but let’s just imagine they do, shall we?

More like this

Check out some pics of the vending machine below and head over to Epic Comics to see the rest.

Advertisement

473