WWZ2 was originally set to go head to head with The Mummy on 9th June, a reboot of the franchise that is pitting Tom Cruise against an ancient Egyptian princess set on destroying the earth.

And that’s not all: the remake of Friday the 13th, intended to be released on 13th October this year, has also been moved off the release calendar. However, Mother, a new drama from Darren Aronofsky and Jennifer Lawrence, will hit the screen in its place.

Overall, it’s creepy swings and eerie roundabouts all round.