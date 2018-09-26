But then he found out that Fleabag creator and star Waller-Bridge was lined up to play droid L3-37.

"Oh god, I just love Phoebe," said Harrelson. "She is just such a delightful, fun and uplifting friend.

"A friend of mine told me about Fleabag and I watched it all. I love it. Love it! There aren’t many episodes and I wish there were more. Luckily she is doing another season.

Phoebe Waller Bridge in Solo: A Star Wars story (Lucasfilm/BBC)

"I was really debating doing this film and, in fact, I actually turned it down at first because I had been on such a long string of work and I just wanted to be home with my family."

He added: "Thankfully I ended up doing it because I now can’t imagine not knowing Phoebe."