Woody Harrelson turned down Solo: A Star Wars Story – but Phoebe Waller-Bridge made him change his mind
The actor didn't want to pass up the chance to star alongside the creator of BBC3's Fleabag
Woody Harrelson has revealed that he actually turned down the chance to star in Solo: A Star Wars Story – but he is such a Fleabag fan that finding out he'd be co-starring with Phoebe Waller-Bridge completely changed his mind.
The actor, who plays Tobias Beckett in the Star Wars prequel movie, initially said no to the part because he'd have to take so much time away from his family.
But then he found out that Fleabag creator and star Waller-Bridge was lined up to play droid L3-37.
"Oh god, I just love Phoebe," said Harrelson. "She is just such a delightful, fun and uplifting friend.
"A friend of mine told me about Fleabag and I watched it all. I love it. Love it! There aren’t many episodes and I wish there were more. Luckily she is doing another season.
"I was really debating doing this film and, in fact, I actually turned it down at first because I had been on such a long string of work and I just wanted to be home with my family."
He added: "Thankfully I ended up doing it because I now can’t imagine not knowing Phoebe."