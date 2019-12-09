And not only does Steve look to have come back from the dead, the Air Force pilot appears not to have aged a single day since 1918, as we see him embrace Diana and explore a world that seems unfamiliar to him.

It looks like the film is going to lean heavily into its 1980’s setting, with plenty of period detail on show and the trailer soundtracked by an orchestral version of classic New Order hit Blue Monday.

But despite the change in setting, it appears the action will be no less thrilling, as we see Diana swing in the sky from her golden lasso, deflect bullets and destroy a security camera to keep her identity secret.

We also get a first glimpse of a couple of characters set to make their DC bows in the new film, with Pedro Pascal (Game of Thrones) and Kristen Wiig (Bridesmaids) appearing as Maxwell Lord and Barbara Ann Minerva, the film’s two antagonists.

Meanwhile some people are suggesting that a plane Diana and Steve are seen flying in during the trailer could be the character’s iconic invisible jet.

But one of the best parts of the trailer is saved for the very end, when we get our first full look at Diana in her magnificent golden suit (which originally debuted in 1996 comic book miniseries Kingdom Come) as she looks set for a climactic battle.

Wonder Woman 1984 will be released in the UK on June 5th 2020 – and it’s fair to say the trailer has suitably whetted our appetites.