When the Doctor nicknamed the strange insectile aliens infesting Bill's new house Dryads, it seemed like something he'd plucked from the air. But as we should know by now of someone who has lived for 2,000 years, there's meaning behind most everything he does.

In fact, he could hardly have chosen a better name for the creatures who had made their home in the wooden parts of the house, and had remained there for the past 80 years.