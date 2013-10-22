Who is the best Doctor Who companion of the first 50 years?
RadioTimes.com wants your verdict on the best of the Doctor's companions from its first 50 years
From different planets and times they came, spanning over 50 years of television history. Yet whilst the Doctor’s companions all differ from each other in some way or another, there’s a certain unifying quality for those whom the Time Lord chooses to travel with him in the Tardis.
At first, of course, they seek rescue – whether that be from a monster, a disaster or the mundane drudgery from life itself. As Rose Tyler once said upon being plunked back on Earth: “What do I do every day…? What do I do? Get up, catch the bus, go to work, come back home, eat chips and go to bed? Is that it?”
Such a hunger to escape is usually what appeals to the Doctor in the first place. It makes them hungry for adventure, excited for life and curious of all strange things; a useful device when it comes to explaining complicated timey-wimey plot developments to the audience…
Soon enough, however, the rescued becomes the rescuer, they save the Doctor from danger, death and - most importantly - himself. It’s how they do it, though, that makes them unique. And, of course, what makes them your favourite. Do you prefer Barbara Wright and Ian Chesterton's approach of bringing a reserved academic view to the Doctor's travels? Or perhaps it's Sarah Jane Smith's head-strong refusal to be yet another screaming plot device? Maybe your taste lie later in the series, with the likes of the fiery Amy Pond or the loveable Clara Oswald?
Here, with our grand Greatest Companion Ever poll, we want to find out. Cast your vote below and we'll reveal the result on Doctor Who's 50th anniversary, 23 November 2013.
More like this
Update: Fake votes have been discounted. The vast majority of Adric votes (but not all of them) came from a handful of IP addresses using software to stuff the ballot. We eliminated any addresses found to post an excessive number of votes, for Adric or any other candidate. We feel confident only true votes remain.
RIP Adric. You are gone but not forgotten.