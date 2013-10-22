Such a hunger to escape is usually what appeals to the Doctor in the first place. It makes them hungry for adventure, excited for life and curious of all strange things; a useful device when it comes to explaining complicated timey-wimey plot developments to the audience…

Soon enough, however, the rescued becomes the rescuer, they save the Doctor from danger, death and - most importantly - himself. It’s how they do it, though, that makes them unique. And, of course, what makes them your favourite. Do you prefer Barbara Wright and Ian Chesterton's approach of bringing a reserved academic view to the Doctor's travels? Or perhaps it's Sarah Jane Smith's head-strong refusal to be yet another screaming plot device? Maybe your taste lie later in the series, with the likes of the fiery Amy Pond or the loveable Clara Oswald?

Here, with our grand Greatest Companion Ever poll, we want to find out. Cast your vote below and we'll reveal the result on Doctor Who's 50th anniversary, 23 November 2013.

Update: Fake votes have been discounted. The vast majority of Adric votes (but not all of them) came from a handful of IP addresses using software to stuff the ballot. We eliminated any addresses found to post an excessive number of votes, for Adric or any other candidate. We feel confident only true votes remain.

RIP Adric. You are gone but not forgotten.

POLL CLOSED: THANKS FOR VOTING