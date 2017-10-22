If the fifth episode of Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams on Channel 4 leaves you hungry for more mind-bending sci-fi anthology, then we have some bad news – there won’t be another episode on Sunday 22nd October, with the slot instead taken by live Formula One coverage.

Still, not to worry – this doesn’t mean the series has actually ended. The following Sunday 29th October sees the airing of another Electric Dreams episode called Human Is, starring Bryan Cranston, Essie Davis, Liam Cunningham and Ruth Bradley, and dealing with an abusive husband who comes back from war changed (with the episode also apparently riffing a bit on Star Trek).