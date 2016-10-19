What are the episodes called, who is in the cast and do you have any spoilers?

San Junipero

Starring Doctor Who’s Gugu Mbatha-Raw and the Martian’s Mackenzie Davis, this episode is directed by Kill Your Friends’ Owen Harris.

Shut Up and Dance

Jerome Flynn and The Imitation Game’s Alex Lawther will be directed by James Watkins (Bastille Day).

Nosedive

James Norton joins Jurassic World’s Bryce Dallas Howard and Star Trek Into Darkness’ Alice Eve, in an episode directed by Atonement’s Joe Wright.

Men Against Fire

House of Cards’ own Doug Stamper Michael Kelly will join Malachi Kirby and Madeline Brewer for an episode directed by Jakob Verbruggen (The Fall).

Hated in the Nation

Kelly MacDonald will star in this episode, which is set to be directed by Doctor Who veteran James Hawes.

Playtest

Wyatt Russell will star alongside Hannah John-Kamen in this video game-themed episode, with 10 Cloverfield Lane’s Dan Trachtenberg on writing and directing duties.

Are there any big named writers on board?

Parks and Recreation co-creator Mike Schur and one of its stars Rashida Jones for Flynn’s episode (co-written with Brooker), and 10 Cloverfield Lane director Dan Trachtenberg (who will both write and direct video game-themed episode Playtest).

Where can I stream Black Mirror?

Earlier series of Black Mirror can be streamed on Channel 4's streaming service All4.

