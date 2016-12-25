https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YaLficIRInM

Still, they won’t have long to wait – we’ll be seeing Bill in all her quirky glory from series 10’s first episode A Star in Her Eye, which is due to air in April 2017 according to reports.

So in other words, we’ll finally get to meet Bill a full year after we first heard about her. Doctor Who, you do torture us so.

Doctor Who: The Return of Doctor Mysterio is on BBC1 tonight (25th December) at 5.45pm