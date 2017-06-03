The piece is the first in the series known as the Gnossiennes, by French composer Erik Satie (so this is Gnossienne No 1).

Here's the full piece.

The Gnossienes are very experimental in terms of their structure and rhythm – anarchic, you might even say – so you can see the appeal they might have to Missy.

More like this

Satie coined the term Gnossiennes himself and it may derive from the Greek word gnosis, which means knowledge.

However, it's also possible that it comes more specifically from the Cretan word gnossus, perhaps supporting the theory that it is linked to the myth of Theseus and the Minotaur and the creature's imprisonment in a diabolical labyrinth. Missy may well have seen a parallel between that and her own experience of being trapped in the vault.

Missy is playing that piece when the Doctor and Bill first enter the vault, before she realises she has company.

Later on, as the Doctor is seeking her help to find a way to save the Earth without sacrificing Bill to the Monks, Missy plays a few notes of a much more upbeat melody, ragtime classic The Entertainer by Scott Joplin.

Finding entertainment in the potential death of a human? Sounds like Missy hasn't changed that much...

Advertisement

Doctor Who continues next Saturday at 7:15pm on BBC1