Take a look below for all the crucial information you need to know before watching Kiss Me First.

What time is Kiss Me First on TV?

Simona Brown as an avatar in Kiss Me First (Channel 4, EH)

The first episode of Kiss Me First airs on Channel 4 on Easter Monday (that’s Monday 2nd April, date fans) at 10.00pm.

The series has six episodes, and will continue in the same timeslot going forward.

What’s it about?

Avatar Adrian in Kiss Me First (Channel 4, HF)

The plot of Kiss Me First revolves around Leila, a young woman who tries to find solace after the death of her mother by playing a virtual reality videogame called Azana.

However, within the game she meets another player called Mania who introduces her to a mysterious inner society called Red Pill – but what secrets are they hiding? Why is their founder, Adrian, so secretive and powerful?

And when Mania turns up on Leila’s doorstep, can she even trust her?

Who’s in it?

Simona Brown as Tess and Tallulah Haddon as Leila, Kiss Me First (Channel 4, EH)

The series features a largely new-ish cast including Tallulah Haddon as Leila/Shadowfax, Simona Brown as Mania/Tess, Matthew Beard as Adrian, Matthew Aubrey as Leila’s lodger Jonty, Haruka Abe as Tippi, George Jovanovic as Calumny/Cyryl, Freddie Stewart as Force and Misha Butler as Jocasta.

In future episodes, Skins cast member April Pearson reunites with Elsley to play Tess’ housemate.

What’s it based on?

Kiss Me First is based on a 2013 novel of the same name by Lottie Moggach, which focuses on websites and online identity rather than virtual reality (an update for the TV series) and also has a rather different plot as well as different versions of the lead characters.