Why isn’t Doctor Who on at the usual time?

While the series has had varied its air times from 7:15pm to 7.25pm over the course of the series so far, this episode starts at the latest time yet due to the BBC airing the FA Cup Final before it, from 4:15pm.

There’s also a chance that the final could go into extra time meaning Doctor Who would probably start even later, with the rest of BBC1’s evening schedule also changing.

What time is it on next week?

Next week’s eighth episode The Lie of the Land (written by Toby Whithouse) is currently set to air from 7:35pm to 8:25pm on Saturday 3rd June, and with no sports events involved it seems less likely that air time will change.