But rather than go down this route, Class has used British singer Alex Clare’s song Up All Night, which was released in 2010 and you can listen to below. Recognise it?

Notably, this is also the first Whoniverse show theme to actually have lyrics (“ooo-waaaooo” and the repeated yells of "K-9!" during K-9 and company's theme don't count), and if you were wondering whether said lyrics might closely relate to the narrative of a show all about cool young people keeping secrets and doing dangerous things after hours, well, you may just be right. Just check out the chorus.

We go on and on and on and on and on Never knowing where, never knowing where We gonna, we gonna, we gonna end up in the morning.

Don’t know about you, but we feel younger and trendier just listening to this. Move over, electronic synth – the sound of sci-fi is a-changin’.

More like this

Advertisement

Class is currently airing on BBC America