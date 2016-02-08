What did you think of the new X-Files?
The 90s sci-fi classic is back, but what did you make of the opening episode?
When The X-Files started way back in 1993, nobody could have predicted the phenomenon it was to become.
The sci-fi thriller put alien forces at the heart of real-life conspiracies, making viewers want to believe. Meanwhile, Mulder and Scully’s instantly iconic TV partnership catapulted Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny to stardom.
Now it’s back for a six-part miniseries. The two leads' chemistry shines once again, and it's hard not to feel a sense of nostalgia as the theme tune comes on. But 14 years after it last aired, does The X-Files still work?
What did you think of the first episode? Will you be watching next week?
Share your thoughts in the comments section below…