When The X-Files started way back in 1993, nobody could have predicted the phenomenon it was to become.

The sci-fi thriller put alien forces at the heart of real-life conspiracies, making viewers want to believe. Meanwhile, Mulder and Scully’s instantly iconic TV partnership catapulted Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny to stardom.

Now it’s back for a six-part miniseries. The two leads' chemistry shines once again, and it's hard not to feel a sense of nostalgia as the theme tune comes on. But 14 years after it last aired, does The X-Files still work?

What did you think of the first episode? Will you be watching next week?

Share your thoughts in the comments section below…

