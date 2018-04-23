Minutes into season two audiences were left confused by Bernard – the android created in the image of park designer Arnold – who appeared in scenes not strictly shown in chronological order.

Then viewers found out Westworld could be part of a least SIX other parks…

And the show then reached philosophical boiling point as Delores (or the new murder-prone Delores 2.0) asked, “What is real?”

Mixing that line with a final twist where Bernard appeared to kill a group of hosts, plus the introduction of new Delos security forces and the new concept of ‘drone hosts’, the first episode was simply mind-melting. In the best way.

In summary:

Westworld Season 2 is on streaming service NOW TV and Sky Atlantic on Monday 23rd April at 9pm. Episodes will be available weekly on demand and repeated at 9pm the same day