Now Big Finish, who produce the audio dramas, has released a new trailer featuring Hurt’s final performance as the War Doctor.

Casualties of War, the new three-part series of Doctor Who audio dramas, features Hurt as the War Doctor alongside actress Louise Jameson, who played the fourth Doctor’s companion Leela in the 1970s.

Jameson reprises her role Leela for the new stories, which sees the warrior Leela meet Hurt’s War Doctor to confront the Daleks.

The series is currently available via the Big Finish website, and will be available on general release from 30th April 2017.

Hurt first appeared in Doctor Who as the War Doctor for the show's 50th anniversary special, but continued to play the character in the spin-off audio drama series.

This isn't the only role the actor completed before his death: he is set to star as a terminally ill screenwriter in upcoming film That Good Night.