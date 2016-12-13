The good news? Stranger Things is a contender for Best Television Series at the US awards ceremony. Check out their delighted reaction below.

When you wake up to #GoldenGlobes nominations for best drama series and best actress in a drama Winona Ryder: pic.twitter.com/Kw5JkXD4TM — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) December 12, 2016

Fellow cast member Winona Ryder also picked up a nomination for Best Actress in a TV series, so it was good news all around for the crew of the Upside Down.

See the full Golden Globes nominations list here, and check out which British and Irish stars were nominated for Golden Globe awards here.