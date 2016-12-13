Watch the Stranger Things kids react to their Golden Globe nomination
The cast of the Netflix sci-fi all got together to watch the announcement – and it was good news
The Stranger Things kids are a close-knit bunch, so we guess it's no surprise that all the lead child actors gathered together to watch the Netflix sci-fi pick up a Golden Globe nomination. It's still pretty sweet though.
Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), and Noah Schnapp (Will Byers) all woke up bright and early to watch the Golden Globes 2017 nominations be revealed.
The good news? Stranger Things is a contender for Best Television Series at the US awards ceremony. Check out their delighted reaction below.
When you wake up to #GoldenGlobes nominations for best drama series and best actress in a drama Winona Ryder: pic.twitter.com/Kw5JkXD4TM
— Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) December 12, 2016
Fellow cast member Winona Ryder also picked up a nomination for Best Actress in a TV series, so it was good news all around for the crew of the Upside Down.
