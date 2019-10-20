This time last year, Doctor Who fans were in the thick of Jodie Whittaker’s first series – and while we’re still a few months away from her second run in the Tardis, the BBC have released a new Who supercut (Whopercut?) to help remind us all what the Thirteenth Doctor got up to in her early adventures.

Showing off series 11’s biggest moments featuring the Doctor (Whittaker) and her Tardis team Graham, Yaz and Ryan (Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole), the video is a whole 44 minutes of Doctor Who goodness, and you can watch it below.