The show was the brainchild of Tim Kring and had an impressive ensemble cast that included Jack Coleman, Hayden Panettiere, Milo Ventimiglia, Masi Oka, Greg Grunberg, Sendhil Ramamurthy, Adrian Pasdar, Zachary Quinto, Ali Larter and James Kyson.

The first season of the show received significant acclaim when it was originally broadcast, particularly for its use of a style that aimed to recreate the feel of American comic books, although subsequent seasons inspired a less positive reception.

It was also one of many shows to have been hit by the WGA writers' strike in 2007, meaning only 11 out of the planned 24 episodes were produced of its second season - which has often been given as a reason for the post-season 1 drop off.

Controller of BBC iPlayer, Dan McGolpin, said of the series' return to the service: "Heroes is an iconic sci-fi series and the perfect binge-watch for this summer; whether you witnessed it the first time around or it’s all new to you there are 78 episodes back on BBC iPlayer and ready for you to power through. Save the cheerleader, save the world!"

It is the latest series to be added to iPlayer in recent weeks, with other new arrivals on the platform including Fort Salem, The Young Offenders and Mrs. America, along with classic series The Real McCoy, Cutting It, and Harpers Island.

Heroes seasons 1-4 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer now