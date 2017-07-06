Last Saturday’s Doctor Who saw the beginning of the end for Peter Capaldi’s Twelfth Doctor, with the Time Lord beginning to regenerate into a new form (marking a mystery new actor in the series’ lead role) until surprised by the arrival of David Bradley’s earlier incarnation.

Advertisement

Now, we have a long five months or so to wait until we can find out what happens next – but in the meantime it seems like the perfect opportunity to reflect on regenerations and look back at what the process means for the sci-fi series.