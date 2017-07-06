Watch 50 years of regenerations in one emotional Doctor Who video
As Peter Capaldi prepares to change, let’s take a look back
Last Saturday’s Doctor Who saw the beginning of the end for Peter Capaldi’s Twelfth Doctor, with the Time Lord beginning to regenerate into a new form (marking a mystery new actor in the series’ lead role) until surprised by the arrival of David Bradley’s earlier incarnation.
Now, we have a long five months or so to wait until we can find out what happens next – but in the meantime it seems like the perfect opportunity to reflect on regenerations and look back at what the process means for the sci-fi series.
And luckily for us, YouTuber Gallifreyforever97 has created a new video that does just that, emotionally capturing the trauma of the Time Lord’s 13 regenerations across the decades from when the series first began in 1963.
Yes, it’ll soon be the end for Peter Capaldi. But thanks to fans like these, the moment has been prepared for.
Doctor Who will return to BBC1 this Christmas