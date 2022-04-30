Earlier this week, AMC Networks confirmed that McBride, who has starred as Carol in The Walking Dead since the series launch, would no longer be involved in the 2023 spinoff due to filming commitments.

AMC Networks has defended Norman Reedus against fan anger following Melissa McBride’s exit from the untitled Daryl and Carol spin-off .

"Unfortunately, she (McBride) is no longer able to participate in the previously announced spin-off focused on the Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier characters, which will be set and filmed in Europe this summer and premiere next year," read the official statement.

Some fans of the AMC drama began taking their anger out on McBride’s co-star Reedus, suggesting he was to blame for her departure.

Now AMC has responded to the backlash, calling out “inappropriate” anger towards Reedus and explaining that logistical issues – not another cast member – were to blame for McBride’s withdrawal.

A statement released on Friday (29th April) from AMC and The Walking Dead read: "We would like to acknowledge the response to this week’s news related to the previously announced Daryl and Carol TWD spinoff. Norman Reedus is being unfairly targeted and attacked in social media for a decision he had no part in.

"Melissa McBride decided she could not participate in the series because relocating to Europe became logistically untenable for her. It is inappropriate to direct negativity and anger at another cast member for a disappointing outcome he had nothing to do with."

It continued: "Carol is a beloved & vital character and we are working to find a way for fans to again follow her story, as only Melissa could give life to, in the expanding universe around The Walking Dead. The fans have always been the driving force behind #TWDFamily and always will be."

The move comes after Walking Dead actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who plays the villainous Negan on the show, issued a statement asking "toxic" fans to stop attacking Reedus over McBride’s exit.

He wrote: "Some of you have gone WAY too far. TOXIC. Attacking Norm for c**p he has NOTHING to do with? Melissa made a call that was hers alone. She wants/needs a break. Respect that. [There are] factors involved that are nobody's business. Norm, who's given more than anyone to you all. Just S****Y."

After a fan claimed that Norman suggested a different filming location so that he could be closer to his family, Jeffrey insisted that his co-star “had nothing to do with” picking the spot.

He added: "That decision is all about story, ideas… MONEY. That's studio/network. Not actors. We can say yes and do, or no, and not do… MAYBE. SOMETIMES. If we're lucky and don't have a contract yet. Rarely does an actor have that power."

