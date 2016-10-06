"Wait until you see the stuff Peter Capaldi brings" to Doctor Who spin-off Class says creator: "It's fantastic - so much fun!"
"He can do anything, with any line..."
Published: Thursday, 6 October 2016 at 4:52 pm
It's safe to say Class creator Patrick Ness is pretty excited about Peter Capaldi's appearance on the Doctor Who spin-off.
The Twelfth Doctor is set to cameo in the opening episode of the YA sci-fi drama series, which comes to BBC3 on Saturday 22nd October, and Ness said Capaldi's acting skills, and sense of fun, shone through...
"So much fun. Soooo much fun. He can do anything, with any line," said Ness responding to a question on a BBC America Twitter Q&A.
"Wait 'til you see the stuff he brings, it's fantastic. It was so much fun!"
.@JoshBlake98 #AskPatrickNess pic.twitter.com/6ZrgtdNLAh
— Doctor Who BBCA (@DoctorWho_BBCA) October 6, 2016
Class comes to BBC3 on Saturday 22nd October
