The episode, "Et in Arcadia Ego, Part 2," included the shock death of Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart)—before he was resurrected in a synthetic "golem" body created by Dr. Altan Soong (Brent Spiner).

After Picard died, his consciousness was uploaded to the "Dataverse," a kind of simulated afterlife, and before his resurrection, he was able to have a final and heartwarming talk with his old pal Data (also played by Brent Spiner)—which fans are already dubbing "probably the best scene in all of Star Trek".

One viewer said that they had watched "the scene between Data and Picard and Data's death at least 5 times".

"The #PicardFinale was a masterpiece," another fan posted on Twitter. "So many bits of nostalgia along with some profound philosophical nuggets about life, the universe, and everything ...and seeing Riker at the helm of a starship had me marking out. I’m glad Data’s storyline finally came full circle as well [sic]."

"The #PicardFinale was good fun, and a bit emotional, especially if you view the whole season as a story about Data," a viewer suggested.

Meanwhile, some Picard fans have been posting snippets of Data's dialogue from the show in tribute to him.

