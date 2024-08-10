The Umbrella Academy showrunner reveals spin-off idea: 'Gerard Way has thoughts'
Could we see more from The Umbrella Academy in future?
While we've bid farewell to the Hargreeves siblings in the fourth and final season of The Umbrella Academy, showrunner Steve Blackman certainly isn't ruling out a return for the show - or a spin-off.
The final episode secured the fate of our favourite dysfunctional family (while leaving a tiny ray of hope for more in that post-credits scene), but Blackman has confirmed it might not be the end of the story.
Asked if he'd like to see the show return in some form, Blackman exclusively told RadioTimes.com: "Absolutely. At the end of the day, it's up to Netflix. I have a number of different spin-offs I would do.
"I really hope it's not the end of The Umbrella Academy, or the universe of The Umbrella Academy. I think there's a lot more story to be told with other characters as well, not just this family.
"I think Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá, who created it, have a lot of thoughts as well. So I hope it isn't the end, but we'll see."
As for his favourite idea for a spin-off? "I can definitely say there's stories at the Commission, there’s some Hazel and Cha Cha stuff that's unresolved that I'd love to talk about. There's a lot. I have quite a few ideas, actually."
The cast also revealed they're keen for the show to make a comeback, with Ritu Arya, who plays Lila, saying: "I'm never done playing Lila. I love her."
Number Five actor Aidan Gallagher added: "I agree, there's a lot of places the characters can go."
Robert Sheehan, who plays Klaus, said, "Never say never!" with Luther actor Tom Hopper adding, "It would have to be Steve doing it. But never say never about getting the band back together."
Blackman has also admitted he was in tears writing the final script for the show, telling us: "It's so sad [to say goodbye]. It's really sad. I had such a great time with these actors and the crew and the writers, so I knew it would come to an end, but I didn't think I'd be as emotional.
"I remember writing the last scene of the last script, the finale, and thinking, 'Oh, I'm never going to write these characters again.' I had some tears in my eyes."
The Umbrella Academy seasons 1-4 are streaming now on Netflix.
