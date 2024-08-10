Asked if he'd like to see the show return in some form, Blackman exclusively told RadioTimes.com: "Absolutely. At the end of the day, it's up to Netflix. I have a number of different spin-offs I would do.

"I really hope it's not the end of The Umbrella Academy, or the universe of The Umbrella Academy. I think there's a lot more story to be told with other characters as well, not just this family.

"I think Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá, who created it, have a lot of thoughts as well. So I hope it isn't the end, but we'll see."

Gerard Way, Gabriel Bá and Tom Hopper at The Umbrella Academy season 4 premiere. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Netflix

As for his favourite idea for a spin-off? "I can definitely say there's stories at the Commission, there’s some Hazel and Cha Cha stuff that's unresolved that I'd love to talk about. There's a lot. I have quite a few ideas, actually."

The cast also revealed they're keen for the show to make a comeback, with Ritu Arya, who plays Lila, saying: "I'm never done playing Lila. I love her."

Number Five actor Aidan Gallagher added: "I agree, there's a lot of places the characters can go."

Robert Sheehan, who plays Klaus, said, "Never say never!" with Luther actor Tom Hopper adding, "It would have to be Steve doing it. But never say never about getting the band back together."

Blackman has also admitted he was in tears writing the final script for the show, telling us: "It's so sad [to say goodbye]. It's really sad. I had such a great time with these actors and the crew and the writers, so I knew it would come to an end, but I didn't think I'd be as emotional.

"I remember writing the last scene of the last script, the finale, and thinking, 'Oh, I'm never going to write these characters again.' I had some tears in my eyes."

The Umbrella Academy seasons 1-4 are streaming now on Netflix.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.