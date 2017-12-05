UK Doctor Who fans panic as rumours circulate that Christmas special will air days early in the US
"Why oh why oh why..."
Published: Tuesday, 5 December 2017 at 3:44 pm
Doctor Who fans in the United Kingdom were alarmed by rumours that this year's Christmas day special – Peter Capaldi's last episode as the Twelfth Doctor – was to be shown a week earlier in the US on 18th December.
Alarmed, and none too happy...
Thankfully for those fans, the reports – sparked by an online article from a publication which will remain nameless – are not true, with BBC reporter Lizo Mzimba today confirming that the special is "categorically not" airing early on Amazon and will be seen by US fans, as usual, on BBC America, some hours after it premieres in the home of Who, the UK, on BBC1 on Christmas Day.
Of course one fan's triumph is another's disappointment...
Maybe next year.
